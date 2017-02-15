Palestine Believes Two-State Solution Still Relevant, 'Complying With It'

GAZA (Sputnik) — A White House official said Tuesday that the United States would not insist on implementation of the principle of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"We have not received any official notification from the White House… The idea of 'two states' was not a Palestinian proposal. It is an international proposal, and Palestine is complying with it," Zomlot said.

The concept of a two-state solution to the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians stipulates creation of "two states for two groups of people." It has long been viewed by the international community as the only realistic way to end the conflict.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.