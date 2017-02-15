'No End in Sight' - Does Trump Silence on Afghanistan Indicate Extension of War?

© AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI Standing Ovations: All-Female Orchestra from Afghanistan Conquers the Old World

The US airstrikes came amid a widening battle between US-backed Afghan soldiers and the Taliban in Helmand province, the area that suffered the most civilian casualties in the country in 2016.

In an interview with Radio Sputnik Ben Norton, a journalist for AlterNet's GrayZone Project, pointed out that the tragic events are by no means a single example of disregard for Afghan civilian lives by the US. Norton recalled the tragic events in October 2015 when US-led NATO forces bombed a hospital operated by Doctors Without Borders, killing dozens of medical staff members and patients.

The analyst stressed that since 2012, the US mission in Afghanistan has documented a gradual increase in civilian casualties.

"Of course, since 2001 when the war began there have been frequent civilian casualties. The point is, in the past four or five years they have actually increased each year" He said during the broadcast. "In 2016, 6000 civilians were injured and more than 2500 were killed."

The war in Afghanistan surpassed the Vietnam war and became the longest official war in the US history. According to Norton, the worst part about it is that it has not actually liberated the country from the Taliban but rather let the movement's influence grow.

"The irony is, the Taliban were incredibly unpopular in 2001 when the US war began, and since then, in some places their popularity has actually increased, and this is what war does." He said.

Despite multiple pledges by the former US president Barack Obama that he would end the war by 2014, he ended up expanding it, with thousands being killed on annual basis, and "there does not appear to be end in sight", according to Norton.

"Last October we entered the 16th year and there's almost no discussion of it." Norton said. "It was not mentioned at all in the US presidential campaign. Some military officials are calling for more ground troops, and whether or not Trump will do that is not clear as he's made no discussion of it whatsoever."

He added that if the US military would follow through with the suggestion and send additional troops to Afghanistan, it would only "make things worse".

"If we've learned any lessons from Iraq and Syria and Libya, it can always get worse, and sending more troops is a very bad idea"