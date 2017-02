A.S., the French national of Turkish origin, was detained in Istanbul. He has been wanted for alleged links to the outlawed Daesh terrorist group. A.S. rented one of the apartments where the shooter had been hiding.

The Reina nightclub was attacked during New Year celebrations by a man carrying a Kalashnikov assault rifle. Thirty-nine people were killed, 69 wounded. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

The shooter was detained in Istanbul on January 16.