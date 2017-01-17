Istanbul Governor Says Nightclub Attacker Detained Earlier Admits His Guilt

He also added that the Uzbekistan native Abdulgadir Masharipov, who shot 39 people dead at an Istanbul nightclub in the small hours of the New Year, entered the country illegally. He was trained in Afghanistan and his fingerprints match those of the attacker.

"He has already pleaded guilty, the fingerprints found at the crime scene match," Sahin told reporters, saying that Masharipov entered Turkey in January 2016.

​The governor stated that the attack is carried out on behalf of the Daesh terror group.

Reina nightclub attacker Abdulgadir Masharipov was captured by the security forces late Monday in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul, Turkish media reported earlier in the day.

​At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, almost 70 were injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub. The Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, has taken responsibility for the attack.