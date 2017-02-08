Syrian Army's Strike in Deir ez-Zor Reportedly Kills Daesh Commanders

MOSCOW, February 8 (Sputnik) — According to the agency, the commanders were identified as field commander Abu Mohammad Adnani and Libyan commander Abu Walid Terablosi.
The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under Daesh's siege since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen receive food only via planes delivering humanitarian aid.
Earlier, Daesh terrorists surrounded the Deir ez-Zor military airfield in Syria's northeast.
Commenting on the development of the situation in the area, the Russian General Staff said that if terrorists capture Deir ez-Zor, civilians will be subjected to genocide and the population may be completely exterminated.
