Syrian Army's Strike in Deir ez-Zor Reportedly Kills Daesh Commanders

MOSCOW, February 8 (Sputnik) — According to the agency, the commanders were identified as field commander Abu Mohammad Adnani and Libyan commander Abu Walid Terablosi.

Syrian army forces have also launched attacks on Daesh's defensive lines, and have successfully advanced three kilometers (1.8 miles) into occupied areas of the city over recent days.

The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under Daesh's siege since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen receive food only via planes delivering humanitarian aid.

Earlier, Daesh terrorists surrounded the Deir ez-Zor military airfield in Syria's northeast.

Commenting on the development of the situation in the area, the Russian General Staff said that if terrorists capture Deir ez-Zor, civilians will be subjected to genocide and the population may be completely exterminated.