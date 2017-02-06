UNSC Fails to Adopt Statement Condemning Attack on Russian Embassy in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The draft of the statement, submitted by Russia, was blocked, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the embassy came under mortar fire on February 2 and 3. The ministry said that the embassy was attacked from the area controlled by terrorists. Nobody was hurt in the attacks.

Following the shelling, Moscow strongly condemned the attacks, calling on the international community to react to the "dangerous provocation by terrorists."

Russia called for joint efforts in the fight against the "terrorist hotbed" represented by Daesh, al-Nusra Front and their accomplices in Syria and the region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the shelling of the embassy would not remain unpunished while Moscow would continue its anti-terror struggle in the Middle Eastern country.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.