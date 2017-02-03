Register
03 February 2017
    The Russian Embassy in Damascus.

    Moscow Slams First Attack on Russian Embassy in Syria Since Start of Ceasefire

    3851110

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Russian Embassy in Damascus came under mortar fire on February 2 and 3. The ministry said that the embassy was attacked from the area controlled by terrorists.

    The Foreign Ministry said that the first attacks on the Russian embassy since the start of the latest ceasefire regime in Syria is aimed to undermine the truce and derail the Syrian peace process.

    "We strongly condemn the new terrorist attack against the Russian diplomatic mission in Damascus. Vile attacks on our [Russian] embassy are taking place amid truce and with an evident aim to disrupt the regime of the cessation of hostilities and derail efforts in the Syrian political process."

    Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.

    "Such a crime cannot be left unpunished," the ministry said, adding that Russia will continue fighting terrorists in Syria.

    Russian Embassy in Syria
    Russian Embassy in Syria Comes Under Mortar Fire Again - Foreign Ministry
    Moscow called on the international community to react to the "dangerous provocation by terrorists."

    Russia called for joint efforts in the fight against the "terrorist hotbed" represented by Daesh, al-Nusra Front and their accomplices in Syria and the region.

    The minisitry added that the anti-terrorist resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council should be implemented so that terrorists stopped receiving arms and money.

    "One of the mines exploded on the territory of the embassy complex and the other — 20 meters from the main entrance to the embassy."

    The attacks have resulted in no casualties.

      Mikhas
      Moscow shouldn't be lulled into something by the fake regime change in Washington. It is still the "new" US same as the old one that control these particular terrorist groups and it is the very same US that gives the orders. By themselves through the Zionazi's or Saudi Barbaria doesn't matter, if US want the Russian Embassy bombed for whatever petty reason of "revenge", they get it.

      Thing is though, as the Russian strike at the US/israeli/Saudi/Turk operated command centre in Latakia shows, if Russia want it they get it too. Hezbollah bombed 200 US marines to h*ll in Lebanon and they havn't been back there since. sorry to say it but if that's what it takes to stop the slaughter don't hesitate.
