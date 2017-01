MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the avalanche hit Iran's West Azerbaijan Province in the Sardasht district and 16 people were affected by the natural disaster.

The IRNA news agency reported Sunday citing an emergencies official from Sardasht that a total of four people were killed, while three more were not injured by the avalanche.

A total of nine people were injured and six of them were sent to a hospital, the media outlet added.