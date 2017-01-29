Register
29 January 2017
    General Secretary of the French far-right National Front (FN) political party and European MP Nicolas Bay poses for a picture in Jerusalem on January 26, 2017, during a four day visit to meet with Israeli politicians and members of the French Jewish community

    France's National Front Aims to Win Over Jewish Voters With Trip to Israel

    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX
    France's National Front is doing all it can to attract Jewish voters in the run-up to presidential elections in April, NF Secretary-General Nicolas Bay, who visited Israel last week, told Sputnik Francais.

    French Front National (National Front - FN) far-right party's President, European MP and candidate for the 2017 French Presidential elections Marine Le Pen adjusts her headphones as she attends a debate on the conclusions of the European Council meeting on October 20-21 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on October 26, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ FREDERICK FLORIN
    Presidential Frontrunner Marine Le Pen Threatens to Take France Out of 'Dead' EU
    Former National Front leader Jean-Marie Le Pen is notorious for making anti-Semitic statements, for which he was expelled from the party by his daughter Marine Le Pen in August 2015.

    In April last year the 87-year-old, who founded the party in 1972, was fined 30,000 euros ($32,000) by a French court for Holocaust denial. Le Pen told French television that the gas chambers used to kill Jews in the Holocaust were "a detail of the war." 

    However, his daughter Marine and other party officials have worked hard to shed the party's anti-Semitic image and attract Jewish voters who share the party's Euroscepticism and concerns about immigration.

    Last week Nicolas Bay, Secretary-General of the National Front and Member of the European Parliament, visited Israel in a private capacity.

    Although the Israeli government officially boycotts the National Front, Bay met with senior figures of Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, an army colonel and deputy head of the Health Ministry. 

    He also visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem and the Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth.

    'A meeting with David Shayan, President of the Young Likud party,' Bay tweeted.

    ​In an interview with Sputnik Francais, Bay said the visit was a chance to "dispel misunderstandings" about his party.

    "I think that there are a lot of politicians, managers, associations and businesspeople in Israel wondering what the National Front is. I came to Israel to meet with some of them and talk about our political views, about what we think about the situation in Israel, but most importantly about the position we are defending in France ahead of elections in 2017. This trip is an opportunity to dispel some of the misunderstandings. Some might think that National Front can be suspected of anti-Semitism – this was an opportunity to clarify this issue," Bay said.

    The party's Secretary-General rejected accusations of anti-Semitism, and said the party is in fact protective of the Jewish community in France.

    "We are saying that today there are a certain number of anti-Semites in France, strictly speaking Islamist groups operating in our country, whose victims are our fellow Jewish citizens. These issues need to be dealt with. We are not only involved in civic defense, but we are also a shield protecting all the French, and in particular French people of Jewish faith."

    A member of the Jewish community stands near a Menorah (Hanukkah), a nine-branched candelabrum, before the lighting of two branches in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris on December 25, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Philippe Lopez
    Terror Fears Caused Thousands of French Jews to Emigrate to Israel in 2016
    "This is not PR. Above all, we are trying to tell everybody in detail about our project, our ideas, our values. That is exactly what I have been doing in Israel over the past few days, that is what I have been doing in France. I think that's important not only in the short-term ahead of presidential elections. This is about a desire to better present our ideas so that people judge us on the things we represent and not an incorrect image, or harmful caricatures that are applied to us."

    Michel Thooris, President of the French Union of Jewish Patriots (Union des Patriotes Français juifs), told Sputnik that Bay's trip is a step in the right direction, but the relationship between Israel and the National Front will really improve if the latter adopts a similar policy to Donald Trump.

    Trump has pledged to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that would be welcomed by the Israeli government but dismay Palestinians

    A giant Israeli flag flies over a settlement building situated in the middle of a Palestinian neighbourhood of Al-Tur in East Jerusalem, on November 11, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX
    US Embassy Transfer to Jerusalem May Trigger Violence in Mideast – Fatah
    In December Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in December that moving the embassy would be "great," but Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas said last week that moving the embassy would “destroy the prospects of any political process."

    "I think that now the National Front's Middle East policy should comply with the policy proposed by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. You can't expect the relationship between Israel and the National Front to improve if the latter continues to oppose the policies of the Netanyahu government and Donald Trump's intention to open the US Embassy in Jerusalem. Recognition of Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Jewish people is absolutely necessary to finally normalize relations between the National Front, the Israeli government and the Jewish community," Thooris said.

