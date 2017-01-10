Register
18:40 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A member of the Jewish community stands near a Menorah (Hanukkah), a nine-branched candelabrum, before the lighting of two branches in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris on December 25, 2016.

    Terror Fears Caused Thousands of French Jews to Emigrate to Israel in 2016

    © AFP 2016/ Philippe Lopez
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9910

    Around 5,000 French Jews emigrated to Israel in 2016, continuing an aliyah trend that has seen 40,000 Jewish citizens of France quit the country in a decade.

    The Jewish Agency for Israel (JAI) released the figures days after the second anniversary of the attacks on the office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and kosher supermarket Porte de Vincennes in Paris, where four shoppers were shot dead. Daniel Benhaim, head of Israel-funded Agency's French office, said insecurity in the wake of such attacks had served as a "catalyst" for Jews already thinking of leaving.  

    JAI statistics for the ten years following 2016 indicate 2016's exodus actually represents a fall on 2015, when it reached a record level of 7,900, and 2014, when figures raced to 7,231.

    In all, 40,000 French Jews have emigrated since 2006. Around 25 percent of those who emigrate eventually return to their country of origin afterwards however, JAI calculates.

    Avi Mayer, spokesperson for JAI, told Sputnik that French Jews were not merely drawn to Israel by fears of terrorism, but also the country's "strong and vibrant economy."

    "Increasing numbers of French Jews have come in recent years due to such factors, and we look forward to welcoming any Jew who wishes to make Israel his or her home," Avi Mayer told Sputnik.

    France's Jewish community, the largest in Europe at 500,000, has been repeatedly rocked since 2000 by anti-Semitic attacks, including the kidnap, torture and murder of a young man in the Paris suburbs in 2006, and a shooting in a Jewish school in Toulouse in 2012.

    Worries were expressed in 2015 by Brussels' chief rabbi that Jews "had no future" in Europe following the Hebdo attacks, saying communities lived in fear of attacks and increasingly restricted their worship to private places.

    On January 15, a Israeli-Palestinian peace summit is scheduled in Paris. However, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has attacked France's role in organizing the conference, dubbing it "a modern version of the Dreyfus trial" and telling France's Jews "that is not your country, that is not your land" and demanding they "come to Israel."

    Jewish men walking in the street of Paris, France.
    © Flickr/ Henrik Berger Jørgensen
    'No Future for Jews in Europe' as 'We Live in Fear' - Brussels Chief Rabbi
    Israeli hostility to the talks stems from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fears that the foreign ministers' meeting during the summit will allow US, French and other officials to come to a new set of decisions on the peace process, which could then be brought before the UN Security Council for a vote before US President Barack Obama's term ends on January 20. Israel missed the first French peace summit in June 2016 and has suggested it would likely miss the second in January.

    In the Dreyfus affair, French Jewish military officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason in a series of trials that relied on falsified information and pervasive anti-Semitism.

    Lieberman said the summit differed from the Dreyfus affair in one key respect only, namely that "last time" there was only one Jew on the stand, while now "all of the people of Israel and the entire state of Israel" are.

    Related:

    Vast Majority of Europe’s Jews to Stay Home on High Holy Days Despite Security
    Official Anti-Semitism Definition by Britain Amid Rise in Anti-Jewish Attacks
    Rise in Anti-Semitism Forces Paris’ Jews Out of Their Homes
    'No Future for Jews in Europe' as 'We Live in Fear' - Brussels Chief Rabbi
    Tags:
    emigration, terror threat, summit, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, peace talks, society, anti-Semitism, security, Jewish Agency of Israel, Israel, Europe, Middle East, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok