15:49 GMT +328 January 2017
    Syrian Democratic forces and an armed man in uniform identified by them as US special operations forces (R) are seen in the village of Fatisah in the northern Syrian province of Raqa on May 25, 2016

    German Academics Pen Open Letter Slamming Western Interpretation of Syria Crisis

    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    31169290

    In contrast to the West, which has been intent on destroying Syria and other Middle Eastern countries, Russia and Iran are playing a constructive role in preventing the overthrow of Assad and the formation of a fundamentalist Sunni government in the country, a group of German academics have written in an open letter.

    Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bombers hit terrorists in Syria
    Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    Steinmeier: Russia’s Role in Syria Ensures Its Importance as Military, Political Player
    A group of German university professors have penned a joint statement criticizing the mainstream media's portrayal of the roles of Russia and Iran in regulation of the Syrian conflict, Sputnik Deutschland reported.

    Called "a statement on the Syrian war," the declaration was written by the scientific advisory board of the German branch of Attac, an international organization that campaigns for alternatives to globalization.

    "Russia and Iran exhausted all the possibilities for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the conflict; (although) such an attempt seemed be futile at first, they have for the time being ended military attacks and the war in Aleppo. Therefore, we think the attacks on Russia in the mainstream media are absurd," they wrote.

    The statement, written by 14 German university professors, recalls a 2011 interview with former NATO Secretary-General Wesley Clark, who revealed that just weeks after 9/11, the US had plans to not only invade Iraq, but five countries in the Middle East. 

    The Pentagon published a memo describing "how we're going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and then finishing off (with) Iran," Clark revealed.

    With that aim in mind, the US has been preparing the conditions for regime change in Syria since 2005, including a media propaganda campaign against the Assad government. 

    The US also co-operated with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel in the training and funding of an army of Sunni jihadists who were supposed to overthrow the governments in Damascus and then Tehran, as investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported in 2007.

    The researchers agree with the assessment of Professor Gunter Meyer, director of the Center for Research on the Arab World (CERAW) at the University of Mainz, who told Germany's Heute news program last month that the US bears the "main responsibility" for the Syrian crisis, and that Russia's operation in support of the Syrian government has thwarted the US plan to overthrow the Syrian government.

    "The West, in particular the USA, has provided the rebel jihadists with weapons and also partially trained them. The equipment, personnel and logistics were mainly handled by Turkey, while the financial support came mainly from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Saudi Arabia has helped Salafist extremists to establish a radical Islamist government in Syria. Here the conquest of Aleppo in 2012 was an important step for the jihadists," Meyer said.

    "Without the military intervention of Russia in September 2015, not only would Aleppo have been completely conquered by the jihadists, but the Assad regime would also have collapsed long ago. The Assad opponents under the leadership of the US would have achieved their goal of the regime change. However, the strongest military forces would have seized power, and this would be Islamic extremists such as the al-Nusra Front, which is part of the Al-Qaeda network, and the Islamic State (Daesh), which is being combated by the international alliance under US leadership. Putin can say to people like the Israeli politicians who declared that a terrorist regime is better than Assad, that he prevented that."

    The evacuation of Aleppo was completed in December after Turkey and Russia brokered a ceasefire deal between government forces and the rebels who had controlled parts of the city since 2012. 

    Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Russia Registers Three Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours
    The researchers wrote that the efforts of Moscow and Tehran to reach a diplomatic settlement to the conflict in Syria are in contrast to the "regime change" philosophy of the West, where politicians and the media have failed to acknowledge their crucial involvement.

    "A few days after the evacuation of Aleppo was declared to have ended, Russia, Turkey and Iran held a meeting where they offered a guarantee that from now on the Syrian conflict would be resolved through diplomatic channels and negotiations."

    "Here, too, we must realize with bitterness that not one Western politician has taken Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at their word and accepted their guarantee as important and constructive. Western politicians do not seem to be able to react to these kinds of peaceful political signals."

    Unfortunately, some civilians lost their lives in the course of the anti-terror operation in Aleppo. However, the Western media failed to provide any sense of balance to their coverage.

    "It must be remembered that 40,000 Iraqi civilians — at least four times as many as in Aleppo — have died since August 2014 at the hands of the US-led coalition alone, of whom 15,000 were in the region of Mosul. Since 1980 the US has attacked, occupied or bombed 14 Muslim countries," the academics wrote.

    "We find it very disturbing that the Western media, including the signatories of the anti-Russian declaration, don't say anything about the fatal US policy of regime change in the Middle East, let alone criticize it. So-called 'failed states' are the obvious result of this policy, which are breeding grounds for the further spread of terrorism and the main reason for persistent flows of refugees. We ask, how blind do you really have to be to overlook a reality that is so difficult to deny?"

      C.Han
      Under Obama and the Clinton-Soros cartel, the US were under a tyrannic dictatorship where Media were manipulating the information, hiding the truth allowing these despots to take power and impose their will and philosophy.
      Living in a society has allowed the weakest to survive... Nowadays some of these weakest try in a sneak way to impose themselves as leaders and dictators over the world destroying the latter.

      This must somehow stop one day and we must allow like Plato said either Philosopher to become Kings of Kings to become philosophers.

      We are all living on the same planet and must allow all to evolve in order to survive while the Clinton-Soros Cartel expect to survive the rest of the world...
