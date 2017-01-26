Damascus Citizens Protest Against Terrorists Blocking Access to Drinking Water

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Opposition Damascus Platform Warns Armed Groups Against Usurping Syrian Talks

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – In December 2016, militants from Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham, formerly known as the al-Nusra Front, blew up a water pipeline in the Wadi Barada area and seized the only source of drinking water for Damascus citizens.

"Today we have conducted a peaceful demonstration near the building of the People's Council. The participants of the rally denounced the terrorists’ actions, that made us, civilians, live without water for almost a month," the participant said.

Barada Valley is controlled by the terrorists, despite Syrian army’s continued attempts to regain control over the area. The militants neither agree to conclude peace and nor let engineers repair the pipeline.

