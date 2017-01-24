Register
17:48 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Syria's UN ambassador and head of the government delegation Bashar al-Jaafari gives a press conference following Syria peace talks in Astana on January 24, 2017.

    'Painful' for Damascus to Sit in Same Room With Syrians Linked to Foreign Agenda

    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Politics
    Get short URL
    3591131

    It was "extremely painful" for the Syrian government delegation to sit in the same room with other Syrians allegedly linked to foreign agendas during the talks in Astana, but Damascus is ready to do whatever it takes to rescue the country, head of the Syrian government delegation Bashar Jaafari said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – He also said this was not the first time Damascus sat at the negotiations table with the opposition as it had already done it during Syria peace talks in Moscow.

    "This has been extremely painful for us to sit in the same room with other Syrians linked to foreign agendas and working for foreign powers. Some of them have committed even terrorist acts. However, this is not the first time we sit with other Syrians. We did it in Moscow 1, Moscow 2 consultations, we did it in Geneva," Jaafari told a press conference following the intra-Syria talks in Astana.

    Mohammad Alloush (C), the head of the Syrian opposition delegation, attends Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
    Syrian Armed Opposition Vows to Reject Iran's Role in Syrian Reconciliation, Welcomes Russia's Role as Guarantor
    According to the official, the Syrian government is ready to do whatever it takes to rescue the country, but only according to specific framework and agenda.

    "Whatever it takes us, wherever it is we will go to stop this bloodshed," he said.

    The aim of Astana talks on Syria was to consolidate the ceasefire, upcoming Geneva talks is a different process, he said.

    "Astana is Astana, and Geneva is Geneva. Astana [meeting] was held for a very specific reason, for a specific purpose… consolidating the regime of cessation of hostilities… Geneva is something else, definitely we are part of the Geneva process, but it's a different process."

    Mohammad Alloush (C), the head of the Syrian opposition delegation, attends Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
    Syrian Armed Opposition Vows to Reject Iran's Role in Syrian Reconciliation, Welcomes Russia's Role as Guarantor
    The Syrian opposition delegation is "pitiful" in its rejection of Iran, which is one of the three guarantors playing a positive role in reaching final agreement in the Syrian settlement Astana peace talks, he said.

    Earlier in the day, Syrian armed opposition delegation head Mohammed Alloush said the delegates would not agree to Iran playing any role in settling the six-year conflict in the country.

    "Iran played a positive role in facilitating reaching this final formula that is expressed as I said in the final declaration. It is really a pitiful situation when… some members of the delegation of the armed terrorist groups who attended the Astana meeting and accepted the terms of the December 29 agreements, it is pitiful that they are criticism one of the three guarantors who facilitated this," Jaafari told a press conference following the Astana talks.

    A trilateral mechanism to monitor ceasefire in Syria includes a way to resolve the issue, Bashar Jaafari said, expressing confidence that an agreement to create such a mechanism will be fulfilled.

    "I am confident that this agreement will be fulfilled," Jaafari said.

    "It [the goal of the Astana talks] is trying to find a peaceful settlement, resolve the situation, find a mechanism to implement the ceasefire, this is the goal of the Astana talks. It is not a market or bazaar. We discussed specific goals in our agenda and we have achieved specific results."

    Those willing to cease hostilities in Syria attended the peace talks in Astana, he concluded.

    An international meeting on the Syrian settlement began in the capital of Kazakhstan on January 23 with the participation of a number of delegations, including armed opposition, Damascus, Russia, Iran and Turkey.

    Related:

    Syrian Armed Opposition Saw No Final Declaration on Astana Talks
    Syrian Armed Opposition Welcomes Russia's Role as Guarantor of Syrian Settlement
    Syrian Armed Opposition Presents Own View on Ceasefire Stabilization
    Press Conference After Syrian Peace Talks in Astana
    Syrian Opposition Received Invitation to Meet Lavrov in Moscow Jan.27
    Tags:
    Bashar Jaafari, Syria, Astana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      mounir.assi
      Americans have you heard Mr Jafari?
      Who is killing Syrians now? Is it not your own mercenaries? Americans, Saudis,Qataris and Turkishs will be definitely be accounted for the Syrians criminal groups.
      Now it is very clear for the whole world of who is killing Syrians.
      Mr Bashar avoiding and discussing with criminals to avoid bloodshet for his own population. Bravo Mr Bashar.
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      Why do they negotiate or corporate with the terrorists. They should arrest them while they have them there. Some of them didn't even bother to rake of their terror beards.
    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      World perception of Syria war is not a war, but an assassination attempt on Assad using a collectives of good, bad, worst, and devils to-be-hired mercenaries from all around the world. The goal is to get rid of Assad, setup a puppet regime so that oil pipeline and oils can flow through and flows out of Syria. That is why the world witnessed eating of human hearts, mass prisoners executions, etc. those devil deserve no seats in political process whatsoever.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok