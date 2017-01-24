Syrian Armed Opposition Insists on Peace Settlement Via Assad's Resignation

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV 'Extremely Painful' for Damascus to Sit in Same Room With Syrians Some of Whom Committed Terror Attacks

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Earlier, Ahya al Aradi, advisor to the Syrian opposition delegation at the Astana talks, stated that the fate of Syrian President Bashar Assad is not on the agenda of Syrian talks in Astana.

"The opposition confirms that our strategic choice is an achievement of a just political solution… through the resignation of Bashar Assad and his inner circle," Alloush told reporters.

An international meeting on the Syrian settlement began in the capital of Kazakhstan on January 23 with the participation of a number of delegations, including armed opposition, Damascus, Russia, Iran and Turkey.