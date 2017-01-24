Syrian Armed Opposition Insists on Peace Settlement Via Assad's Resignation

"The opposition confirms that our strategic choice is an achievement of a just political solution… through the resignation of Bashar Assad and his inner circle," Alloush told reporters.
An international meeting on the Syrian settlement began in the capital of Kazakhstan on January 23 with the participation of a number of delegations, including armed opposition, Damascus, Russia, Iran and Turkey.
How many are the so called "opposition" in like to the Syrian people who vote for Assad? And it is only "Syrian opposition" who counts, not the hired foreigners.
I guess they are not so many, and the future of Syria should be decided by the majority, and not the minority of devilish thugs who only want evil and destruction.
