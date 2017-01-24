Register
17:47 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A Yemeni infant suffering from malnutrition waits for treatment at a medical center in Bani Hawat, on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, on January 9, 2017.

    'Absolutely Unparalleled' Crisis: Save the Children Calls for Yemen Ceasefire

    © AFP 2016/ Bani Hawat
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 8251

    The civil war which has consumed Yemen since 2015 has claimed the lives of over 10,000, and brought the country to the brink of destruction. Around 18 million are in dire need of humanitarian assistance on a daily basis – and a representative of Save the Children has told Sputnik it's mainly women and children bearing the brunt.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Mark Kaye, Save The Children's humanitarian advocacy adviser for Yemen, said the scale of the crisis was "absolutely unparalleled" and suggested the UK and US governments were failing to prevent violations of Yemeni rights, with hundreds of thousands of minors across Yemen acutely malnourished and facing extreme deprivation on a daily basis.

    According to United Nations estimates, over three million women and children suffer from malnutrition, of which 400,000 are children under the age of five.

    "People across the country are affected, not merely those in rebel areas. The country's situation represents the world's largest humanitarian emergency at the moment.

    "Children face starvation, and entire systems and structures are being wiped out. When I visited the country in November 2015, I visited a school that had been caught by an airstrike two days prior — the attack killed a teacher and several students, and blood was still drying in pools in the playground. The conflict started that year — things have not improved since I left," Kaye told Sputnik.

    Despite the crucial role played by governments such as the US and UK in nurturing and sustaining the conflict, by providing consistently strong and apologetic diplomatic support and billions in arms and munitions, Kaye does not lay blame for the crisis entirely at the West's proverbial feet. Instead, he apportions culpability to the Saudi-led coalition, for "consistently" failing to meet minimum standards of international law to ensure civilians "aren't being targeted or hit indiscriminately, and landmines are not being laid in civilian areas."

    A boy sits next to food supplies he received from a local charity in Sanaa, Yemen, June 23, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Mohamed al-Sayaghi
    A boy sits next to food supplies he received from a local charity in Sanaa, Yemen, June 23, 2016.

    Nonetheless, he urges the two countries, as well as all other states with leverage or sway over the coalition, to say enough is enough, and try to end the conflict via overt means, such as "public condemnation, suspended arms sales and diplomacy" — alleged "quiet words behind closed doors" are simply inadequate given the "completely barbaric" nature of the conflict, Kaye says.

    In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, children play amid the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed, File
    In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, children play amid the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen

    Despite the highly bleak diagnosis of the situation in Yemen he offers, Kaye praises the work of international humanitarian organizations in the region, which are "absolutely crucial" at present. These agencies are filling the gaps left by the disintegrating state structure in Yemen, to ensure women and children receive basic services.

    However, Kaye concedes their work is a mere "sticking plaster, covering the cracks, providing the bare minimum of aid." The only way to prevent things worsening further, and ensure fewer children die on a daily basis, is for hostilities to "halt completely."

    "A permanent ceasefire is an absolute necessity at this point. Proper peace negotiations must begin. That will only happen if the two sides say enough is enough, but they should recognize by this point that the war is going nowhere fast. Neither side looks like they're going to win any time soon, and they simply can't keep prolonging the conflict at the expense of innocent people," Kaye concluded.

    Related:

    UN Special Envoy to Yemen Calls on Parties of Conflict to Put End to Violence
    'New Bloodbath and Grief': US 'Not Interested in Peace in Yemen, Wants War'
    Conflict in Yemen: UK Accused of Misconduct Over Saudi Weapon Sale Assurances
    Almost 1,400 Children Killed in Yemen Since March 2015 – UNICEF
    Tags:
    Yemen crisis, civilian casualties, arms sale, Saudi bombing campaign, Yemen conflict, Saudi-led coalition, emergency, NGO, children, humanitarian crisis, charity, women, conflict, war, airstrike, save the chidren, United Nations, Yemen, United States, Middle East, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok