Register
17:07 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The colonnade avenue and Tetrapylon in the historical part of Palmyra (the view from the Valley of Tombs)

    Assad: Daesh Could Recapture Palmyra Under US 'Supervision'

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (109)
    0 14020

    Bashar Assad said Daesh was created "under the supervision" of the United States and sponsored by Turkey, so Syria could not expect a genuine fight against Daesh from those countries.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The recapture of the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra by Daesh jihadists was supervised by the United States, Syria's President Bashar Assad told the Japanese TBS broadcaster.

    "They [Daesh jihadists] could retake Palmyra under the supervision of the Americans, under the surveillance of the American drones; they came through the desert and they occupied Palmyra," Assad said, according to the interview transcript published by Syria's SANA News Agency.

    The Syrian president added that the Daesh had been created "under the supervision" of the United States and sponsored by Turkey, so Syria could not expect a genuine fight against Daesh from those countries.

    Syrians walk past a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus on March 15, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Assad: West 'Demonizes' Damascus Through Chemical Weapons Use Allegations
    Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Daesh militants destroyed the world-known tetrapylon and parts of the Roman theater in the ancient city of Palmyra.

    In December 2016, Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, recaptured the ancient city of Palmyra from Syrian government forces. According to various sources, the number of terrorists that took part in the storming of the city reached 5,000 including hundreds of suicide bombers and dozens of armored vehicles.

    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (109)

    Related:

    Barbaric Act: Russian FM, Kremlin Slam Destruction of Palmyra Monuments by Daesh
    UNESCO Director-General Says Appalled by Destruction of Part of Ancient Palmyra
    Assad: Trump's Steps to Fight Terrorism to Face Backlash From US Media
    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Bashar al-Assad, Palmyra, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok