12:35 GMT +320 January 2017
    The colonnade avenue and Tetrapylon in the historical part of Palmyra (the view from the Valley of Tombs)

    Daesh Militants Destroy Part of Roman Theater in Palmyra

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    81271112

    Daesh militants destroyed the world-famous Tetrapylon, as well as a part of a Roman theater in Palmyra, Syrian state TV reported on Friday.

    Yesterday, Daesh carried out mass executions in the same theater, according to Syrian state TV.

    The facade of the historical building is now completely destroyed, Syrian state TV reported adding that the full scale of the damages of the theater remains unknown.

    The militants also demolished Palmyra's famous "Tetrapylon", a four-column structure.

    Palmyra was the capital of the Palmyrene Empire and one of the richest cities of the Roman empire. Palmyra's monuments are included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

    Ancient Palmyra after the city's liberation from terrorists.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Reconstruction of Palmyra Monuments to Take Up to Seven Years
    On January 18, the Syrian army supported by Russian warplanes launched an operation against Daesh in Palmyra: "We have received information confirmed by several sources about the transfer of a big amount of explosives to Palmyra to help Daesh terrorists destroy world historical heritage in the city," Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said at a news briefing in Moscow.

    In December 2016, Daesh recaptured the ancient city of Palmyra in the Homs province. According to various sources, the number of terrorists that took part in the storming of the city reached 5,000 including hundreds of suicide bombers and dozens of armored vehicles.

      MNaydenov
      *Slow clap*
    • Reply
      jas
      The fight against ISIL must begin at the source, people like Senator McCain and any other people who are part of the effort to invade Syria. It is an international war crime with the cooperation of Obama and several members of the US Congress and EU government, such as Merkel. It is time for war crime investigations and for a stop to this madness.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      F*ck Hussein Obongo and his €urofag vassals, they ordered this.
    • Reply
      ViTran
      Daiesh / isis ..... Oh you mean A m e r i c a n forces .... now all clear !
    • Reply
      jasin reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
      Mikhas, Yes. The timing in incrimnationg. It is coordinated with CNN death threats and protests and other elements of the conspiracy to remove Trump from office.
