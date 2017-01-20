Daesh Militants Destroy Part of Roman Theater in Palmyra

Yesterday, Daesh carried out mass executions in the same theater, according to Syrian state TV.
The facade of the historical building is now completely destroyed, Syrian state TV reported adding that the full scale of the damages of the theater remains unknown.
#Syria| Where barbarism tries to erase history #ISIS destroys the interface of Roman Theater and Tetrapylon in the ancient city of #Palmyra pic.twitter.com/7iO4mCZbmn— zahraa alderzi (@zahraaalderzi) January 20, 2017
The militants also demolished Palmyra's famous "Tetrapylon", a four-column structure.
Activists in Raqqa are reporting that #ISIS has demolished the Tetrapylon in ancient #Palmyra pic.twitter.com/w93j8G49J0— Omar Ghabra (@omarghabra) January 20, 2017
Palmyra was the capital of the Palmyrene Empire and one of the richest cities of the Roman empire. Palmyra's monuments are included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.
In December 2016, Daesh recaptured the ancient city of Palmyra in the Homs province. According to various sources, the number of terrorists that took part in the storming of the city reached 5,000 including hundreds of suicide bombers and dozens of armored vehicles.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete *Slow clap* Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The fight against ISIL must begin at the source, people like Senator McCain and any other people who are part of the effort to invade Syria. It is an international war crime with the cooperation of Obama and several members of the US Congress and EU government, such as Merkel. It is time for war crime investigations and for a stop to this madness. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete F*ck Hussein Obongo and his €urofag vassals, they ordered this. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Daiesh / isis ..... Oh you mean A m e r i c a n forces .... now all clear ! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mikhas, Yes. The timing in incrimnationg. It is coordinated with CNN death threats and protests and other elements of the conspiracy to remove Trump from office.
