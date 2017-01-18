Iraqi Forces Take Full Control of Mosul's Eastern Part - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Al-Sumaria TV channel, which cites the head of the counter-terrorism service, the unit is not controlling the east of Mosul , but the information has not been confirmed by the Mosul operation's chief commanders.

Last week, Iraqi forces were reported to control 70 to 80 percent of the eastern part of the city.

In October 2016, Iraqi forces, backed by the US-led international coalition, began an offensive to liberate Iraqi city of Mosul from Daesh, a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.