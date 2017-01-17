Register
17:51 GMT +317 January 2017
    Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo

    US-Led Coalition Conducts 2 Airstrikes Against Daesh in Al Bab

    © REUTERS/ Abdalrhman Ismail
    Middle East
    The US-led coalition against Daesh conducted 17 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Monday, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily
    US-Led Coalition Launches Five Airstrikes Against Daesh in Mosul
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against Daesh conducted 17 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Monday, including two near the Syrian border city of Al Bab, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    "Near Al Bab, two strikes destroyed a tactical vehicle and an excavator," the release stated on Tuesday.

    The US-led coalition previously considered Turkey’s Al Bab offensive to be independent of the operation against the Islamic State but reengaged with Ankara after Turkish officials questioned Washington's use of its Incirlik air base for coalition operations.

    The coalition carried out nine airstrikes near Raqqa and one near Deir ez-Zor, destroying fighting positions, a checkpoint, supply cache, vehicles and a weapons storage facility.

    Fighter of the Islamic State group waving their flag from inside a captured government fighter jet following the battle for the Tabqa air base, in Raqqa, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Raqqa Media Center of the Islamic State group
    US-Led Coalition Against Daesh Conducts 15 Airstrikes Near Syria’s Raqqa
    In Iraq, the coalition conducted four airstrikes near Mosul, destroying tactical vehicles, fighting positions, vehicles, buildings, and a weapons factory. The airstrikes also suppressed an Islamic State mortar team and artillery crew and destroyed 32 supply routes and a defensive berm.

    One airstrike near Tal Afar engaged a tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle borne improvised explosive device, according to the task force.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.

