US-Led Coalition Conducts 2 Airstrikes Against Daesh in Al Bab

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against Daesh conducted 17 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Monday, including two near the Syrian border city of Al Bab, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Al Bab, two strikes destroyed a tactical vehicle and an excavator," the release stated on Tuesday.

The US-led coalition previously considered Turkey’s Al Bab offensive to be independent of the operation against the Islamic State but reengaged with Ankara after Turkish officials questioned Washington's use of its Incirlik air base for coalition operations.

The coalition carried out nine airstrikes near Raqqa and one near Deir ez-Zor, destroying fighting positions, a checkpoint, supply cache, vehicles and a weapons storage facility.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted four airstrikes near Mosul, destroying tactical vehicles, fighting positions, vehicles, buildings, and a weapons factory. The airstrikes also suppressed an Islamic State mortar team and artillery crew and destroyed 32 supply routes and a defensive berm.

One airstrike near Tal Afar engaged a tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle borne improvised explosive device, according to the task force.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.