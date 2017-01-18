Some 90% of Eastern Mosul Liberated from Daesh, US Military Announces

Dorrian noted, however, the US-led coalition against Daesh was concerned about terrorist "sleeper cells" that may have remained in the cleared parts of Mosul.
The operation to liberate the city from Daesh began on October 17, 2016.
Iraqi troops have managed to advance in the eastern part of the city, but the western part — on the right bank of the Tigris River — remains under control of the militants.
Daesh, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries around the world.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Big deal. You created the problem when you invaded Iraq in the first place, America, so you keep on trucking to clean up your own mess.Sure is taking a helluva long time thought, isn't it? If not for the Kurds and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, I am sure you would still be trying to work out a plan of action...
marcanhalt