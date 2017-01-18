Register
02:56 GMT +318 January 2017
    Damaged homes and shops due to clashes are seen through a glass window of a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq, November 9, 2016

    Some 90% of Eastern Mosul Liberated from Daesh, US Military Announces

    Almost the entire eastern part of the Iraqi city of Mosul has been cleared from Daesh terror group, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman John Dorrian said in a press briefing.

    In this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016 file photo, a soldier from the 1st Battalion of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces listens to an address by his commander after a training exercise to prepare for the operation to re-take Mosul from Islamic State militants, in Baghdad, Iraq
    US Generals Try to Save Face in Mosul After Aleppo Liberation
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked how much of eastern Mosul has been cleared, Dorrian stated on Tuesday that the anti-Daesh forces are "probably at the 85 or 90 percent point" at the moment.

    Dorrian noted, however, the US-led coalition against Daesh was concerned about terrorist "sleeper cells" that may have remained in the cleared parts of Mosul.

    The operation to liberate the city from Daesh began on October 17, 2016.

    Iraqi troops have managed to advance in the eastern part of the city, but the western part — on the right bank of the Tigris River — remains under control of the militants.

    Daesh, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries around the world.

      marcanhalt
      Big deal. You created the problem when you invaded Iraq in the first place, America, so you keep on trucking to clean up your own mess.Sure is taking a helluva long time thought, isn't it? If not for the Kurds and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, I am sure you would still be trying to work out a plan of action...
