Turkish Prime Minister Confirms Arrest of Istanbul Nightclub Gunman

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Reina nightclub attacker Abdulgadir Masharipov was captured by the security forces late Monday in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul, Turkish media reported earlier in the day.

© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas Turkish Authorities Arrest Istanbul Club Attack Suspect - Reports

"The one that committed a terrible crime on New Year's Eve was caught yesterday. His interrogation is now continuing," Yildirim told reporters in Ankara.

The prime minister said it was "important to determine what forces are behind the terrorist."

At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, almost 70 were injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub. The Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, has taken responsibility for the attack.