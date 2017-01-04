Identity of Istanbul Nightclub Attacker Established - Turkish Foreign Ministry

© REUTERS/ Huseyin Aldemir Turkish Security Services Continue Searching for Istanbul Nightclub Attacker

The manhunt is still underway, Cavusoglu said, as the gunman remains at large.

No details on the identity of the attacker have been released yet.

On Tuesday, Turkish state media revealed a video of the suspected perpetrator of the deadly terrorist attack at Istanbul's Reina nightclub.

At least 39 people were killed, 69 injured as a result of the attack on the Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry. So far, 38 out of 39 victims have been identified.

Daesh, a terrorist organization banned around the world, claimed responsibility for the attack.