Turkish Police Reportedly Identify Name of Istanbul Nightclub Attacker

On Thursday, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said that the attacker probably belonged to a Turkic ethnic group called the Uyghurs.
At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, almost 70 were injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, has taken responsibility for the attack.
