Netanyahu Dismisses 'Felony' Accusations Amid Corruption Scandal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier this month, Netanyahu was questioned several times by the police over possible corruption. The criminal authorities suspect him of having received expensive presents from businessmen, such as cigars and jewelry.

"There was no felony here. The investigations are just meant to disguise [from the public] the achievements of the government. The Israeli public isn't buying this assault, the public is smart. I feel it everywhere I go. Multiple civilians understand the game that is being played here and they're not falling for it," Netanyahu told the members of the Likud party, speaking about the investigation, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

The prime minister added that the country's media had also organized a "huge public campaign" against him aimed at weakening the incumbent country's government.

On Sunday, Israeli media accused the prime minister of having ties with the head of the Yediot Aharonot newspaper. Within the framework of the relations, the two men had allegedly conspired against the Israel Hayom newspaper, which was considered to be the main rival of the Yediot Aharonot.