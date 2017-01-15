Israeli PM Netanyahu Says Leaks on Corruption Investigation Misleading Public

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, reports emerged that the Yediot Aharonot newspaper head Arnon Mozes was questioned by the police in the framework of investigation into corruption case involving Netanyahu. The police suspect the two men of conspiring against the Israel Hayom newspaper, owned by Netanyahu's confidant Sheldon Adelson.

The Israel Hayom is considered to be the main rival of the Yediot Aharonot. In a leaked phone conversion with Mozes, Netanyahu suggested weakening of the Israel Hayom in exchange for articles in his favor.

"What I can tell you is that there is a campaign of tendentious leaks designed to mislead the public and distort the real picture as if there were crimes, which don't exists, and this will soon become clear," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

Earlier in the month, Netanyahu was questioned several times by the police over possible corruption. The authorities suspected him of having received very expensive presents from businessmen.