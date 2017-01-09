Netanyahu Cancels Davos Trip, Rumored He’ll Attend Trump’s Inauguration

Advisors for Trump have reportedly been courting the Israeli leader, the New York Post reported on New Year’s Eve. A source confirmed to the paper that they were hoping he would attend either the ceremony or meet with the President-elect prior to the event.
“There’s a plan for Trump to meet with Netanyahu,” a source close to the transition team told the Post. “They’re talking all the time. And Netanyahu is talking about possibly going to the inauguration.”
The Israeli Prime Minister issued a video statement Friday thanking the US House of Representatives for disavowing a controversial UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements and seizures on Palestinian lands.
“After the outrageous anti-Israel resolution at the UN, the US House of Representatives voted yesterday resoundingly to support Israel and reject this one-sided resolution,” Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu canceled a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, set to take place during the Davos forum, over the UK’s support of the resolution.
The Israeli leader is currently under two police investigations for corruption and bribery. Netanyahu has denied the allegations against him.
