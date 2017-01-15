Register
23:23 GMT +315 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A Turkish flag hangs in the Gaza port as fishermen in their boats pass off the shore of Gaza City, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2011

    Turkey to Send Fuel to Help Gaza Blackout as Hamas, PA Argue Over Blame

    © AP Photo/ Adel Hana
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    029141

    Turkey has agreed to send fuel to alleviate the ongoing electricity crisis in Gaza, a Hamas leader announced January 14.

    According to the Energy Authority in Gaza, Turkey will send around 15 million liters of diesel fuel. 

    A picture taken from the Rafah border of the southern Gaza Strip with Egypt shows smoke billowing in Egypt's North Sinai on July 2, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ SAID KHATIB
    Gaza Female Cancer Patients Begin Hunger Strike to Protest Israeli Treatment Ban

    The announcement came days after a reported 10,000 people rallied in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave in what the New York Times calls one of the largest unauthorized demonstrations in the Gaza Strip since Hamas took control a decade ago.

    Gazans, fed up with getting electricity for only a few hours a day since the region's only power plant stopped operating last week, directed chants that they were being "trampled" at the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Ismail Haniya, as well as Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority. They threw stones at the electricity company and burned tires until Hamas police fired live ammunition into the air to break up the crowd. Local media report that many were also arrested by Hamas authorities during and after the demonstrations, with totals varying from 30 to nearly 300.

    Hamas then organized its own counter protest January 13, blaming Israel and the PA for the almost-total blackout, Middle East Eye reports.  

    Gaza's power plant had been operating only at half capacity for some time, largely because of a lack of fuel. In Gaza, where some 80% of residents rely on humanitarian aid to survive, many do not pay their electricity bills. As the electricity companies sink into debt, the PA has been cutting the tax exemptions it gives its rival, Hamas, to buy fuel for the power plant, the New York Times reports. The PA imposes a 90% tax on fuel sold in the local markets in Gaza and the West Bank; it ended its full exemption of the tax on Gaza's fuel last year out of budget concerns.

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas heads a Palestinian cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 28, 2013
    © REUTERS/ Issam Rimawi/Pool/File Photo
    Abbas Calls Paris Conference ‘Last Chance’ to Resolve Conflict With Israel

    So Hamas blames the PA for failing to upgrade the electricity supply lines to Gaza and holds its leadership "fully responsible for the repercussions of this artificial, politically-motivated electricity crisis, which is meant to tighten the siege of the Gaza Strip and evoke chaos," according to Jerusalem Online. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights blames "internal political bickering" among the fractured PA and Hamas leadership. Israel blames Hamas for stealing electricity fees for its members' personal gain. 

    And Gaza continues to suffer. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights reports that at least 130 people in the Gaza Strip have died because they've been forced to use alternatives to electricity, such as candles, to light their homes and cook. The vast majority of the 2 million people living in Gaza already lack clean drinking water, not to mention education and employment opportunities and reliable access to medical care.  

    Israel has consistently targeted Gaza's only power plant, bombing it in June 2006 and again in July 2014, the latter an act Amnesty International said amounted to collective punishment of Gaza's citizens and possibly a war crime

    Gaza has been simmering over the electricity crisis for some time. Last week, Hamas security forces arrested comedian and singer Adel Al-Mashoukhi hours after he posted a video on Facebook of himself saying, "There are no jobs, no borders, no food, no water and no electricity. I can live without everything, but not electricity. Enough Hamas," Mondoweiss reports. Al-Mashoukhi is not the only Gazan venting his frustration online.

    Palestinian supporters of Hamas Islamist movement and of Fatah party wave their faction's flags during a rally to support the Palestinian political unity deal, in the West Bank city of Jenin. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ SAIF DAHLAH
    Fatah Hopes to Hold Elections in Palestine by June Amid Agreement With Hamas

    (An Interior Ministry official says Mashoukhi was arrested for disciplinary violations in his work as a member of the ministry's security apparatus, the New York Times reports.)

    Israel's electricity suppliers could send power to Gaza, but as its electric company hasn't been paid for electricity it has provided in the past, it wants financial guarantees before it will send more, Middle East Eye notes. 

    Israel has maintained a blockade of Gaza while Hamas has been in power in the enclave, strictly limiting the goods that can enter.

    Related:

    Israel Will No Longer Return Bodies of Hamas Soldiers
    Hamas Accuses Israel of Killing Drone Program Head
    Israeli Defense Minister Vows to Destroy Hamas in Event of New Gaza War
    Tags:
    humanitarian crisis, blockade, power plant, power blackout, power, electricity, Fatah, Hamas, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok