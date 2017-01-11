Tillerson: Russian, Syrian Government Actions in Aleppo Violate Int'l Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked, "Does Russia and Syria's targeted bombing campaign in Aleppo on hospitals, for example, violate this international order," Tillerson answered, "Yes, that is not acceptable behavior."

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation No Room for Error: Russian EOD Specialists Hunt for Booby Traps in Aleppo (VIDEO)

Aleppo was a major battleground in Syria between the government forces and militants for months.

On December 22, the Syrian army said it had taken Aleppo under the full control, bringing back peace and security to the embattled city.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force last Thursday, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution last Saturday supporting the effort.