Tillerson: Russian, Syrian Government Actions in Aleppo Violate Int'l Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked, "Does Russia and Syria's targeted bombing campaign in Aleppo on hospitals, for example, violate this international order," Tillerson answered, "Yes, that is not acceptable behavior."
On December 22, the Syrian army said it had taken Aleppo under the full control, bringing back peace and security to the embattled city.
Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force last Thursday, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution last Saturday supporting the effort.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nice to see Big Lie Propaganda enter into Tillerson's confirmation hearing. Too bad he didn't take the opportunity to call it out for the Big Lie that it is. Looks like he'll be no better than Kerry. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Gee another singing canary and we all thought he was honest Joe and the Ceo of a oil company ??? ok im a smuck 1 to the democrats hopefully that will be the last one.
karlof1
ivanwa88