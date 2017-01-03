Register
03 January 2017
    Soldiers from the IDF Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade complete their beret march in southern Israel after finishing eight months of training

    Israel Will No Longer Return Bodies of Hamas Soldiers

    © Flickr/ Israel Defense Forces
    Middle East
    110202

    Israel will no longer return the bodies of Hamas militants killed in clashes with the state, a move Hamas slammed as "barbaric."

    The Israeli prime minister's office announced the decision January 1, a day after Hamas's release of a video showing a mock birthday party for missing Israeli soldier Oron Shaul. Israel believes Shaul and another soldier, Hadar Goldin, were killed in the 2014 Gaza war and that Hamas is holding their remains. They also believe Hamas to be holding two Israeli civilians who crossed into Gaza on their own.

    US Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power
    © REUTERS/ Darren Ornitz
    What's Behind Washington's 'Symbolic' Decision Not to Veto UN Resolution on Israel

    Both Hamas and the parents of the Israeli soldiers have criticized the move.

    "We won't give a medal to those who decide to do too little too late," the Goldins said in a statement, the Times of Israel reports. They pointed out that it is the responsibility of the prime minister to enforce any new means of leverage against Hamas, and called for "stronger and more stringent" steps against the group.

    Hamas, meanwhile, called the decision "evidence of criminality and barbaric occupation" by Israel through spokesman Fawzi Barhum.

    "These decisions will not give positive results," he said, Deutsche Welle reports. He would not say what actions the group might take in responses.

    The videos posted by Hamas's military arm, the Al-Qassam Brigades, marked three years of "captivity" for the soldiers. In one of them, an obviously doctored image of Shaul sits in front of a birthday cake; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, dressed as a clown, enters the room. The video ends with the message, "The decision is in the government's hands," according to the Times of Israel.

    John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, arrives at Trump Tower for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in New York
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Former UN Ambassador Urges Trump to Punish Israel Resolution Supporters

    In the other, a group of faceless captured soldiers bang tin plates as voices sing "Happy Birthday."

    According to its army, Israel returned 102 bodies to Hamas for burial in 2016. Now, any bodies its army captures will be buried immediately, but may be exhumed and returned if Hamas agrees to deals. Israel has in the past buried the bodies of its enemy's fallen in secret, remote locations.

    In September, Hamas denied rejecting an Israeli offer to return 19 bodies from the 2014 conflict and free 18 Palestinians in exchange for Shaul and Goldin's remains.

    Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas, Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
