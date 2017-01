© AFP 2016/ WAKIL KOHSAR Strong Explosion Rocks Afghan Capital Kabul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The security forces have advanced in Faryab and killed at least 26 Taliban militants during the operation, though the militant group had reportedly rejected the claims of the officials about the scale of casualties, the Tolo News media outlet reported.

Afghanistan is suffering from the activity of the Taliban, a militant group seeking to establish a strict Sharia law in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as the Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries.

