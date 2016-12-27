Afghanistan Should Build National Consensus for Reconciliation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The government of Afghanistan should build national consensus promoting dialogue with the Taliban Islamist movement which is necessary for achieving reconciliation in the country, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

"We hope that Taliban will see the opportunity to sit with the Afghan government and talk peacefully and the Afghan government also needs to build a national consensus for reconciliation and dialogue," Chaudhry told a press conference in Moscow.

Afghanistan is suffering from the activity of the Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish a strict Sharia law in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terror group, which is banned in many countries, including Russia.