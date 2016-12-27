Register
20:32 GMT +327 December 2016
    In this photograph taken on November 3, 2015, Afghan Taliban fighters listen to Mullah Mohammad Rasool Akhund (unseen), the newly appointed leader of a breakaway faction of the Taliban, at Bakwah in the western province of Farah

    Afghanistan Should Build National Consensus for Reconciliation

    Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that the Afghan government also needs to build a national consensus for reconciliation and dialogue.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The government of Afghanistan should build national consensus promoting dialogue with the Taliban Islamist movement which is necessary for achieving reconciliation in the country, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

    "We hope that Taliban will see the opportunity to sit with the Afghan government and talk peacefully and the Afghan government also needs to build a national consensus for reconciliation and dialogue," Chaudhry told a press conference in Moscow.

    Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand next to an outpost where 12 soldiers were killed by their comrades in the northern city of Kunduz, Afghanistan September 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Nasir Wakif
    Efforts to Facilitate Afghan Gov’t, Taliban Talks Needed – Pakistan Foreign Secretary
    Afghanistan is suffering from the activity of the Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish a strict Sharia law in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

    The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terror group, which is banned in many countries, including Russia.

