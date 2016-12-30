Turkish Bill on Shift to Presidential Government Clears Hurdle in Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The AKP proposes to abolish the post of prime minister, held currently by AKP leader Binali Yildirim, and increase the number of seats in parliament from 550 to 600. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been accused of trying to consolidate power after a failed coup last July.

Constitutional amendments were tabled three weeks ago by 316 members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Anadolu news agency said. It is expected to vote for the bill in alliance with the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The draft legislation needs more than 330 votes to pass the parliament. The AKP and the MHP hold together 355 seats. If endorsed, amendments will be voted on in a referendum, which may take place early next spring.

