18:02 GMT +326 December 2016
    Members of a Turkish forces honour guard carry the Russian flag-draped coffin of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov who was assassinated Monday, as an officer, left, holds his picture during a ceremony at the airport in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016

    Attempt to Split Turkey, Russia Over Ambassador's Murder Failed

    The attempt to sour the relationship between Russia and Turkey, to prevent further rapprochement of the two countries, to trigger a new crisis, failed, according to the spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — The attempt to drive a wedge between Moscow and Ankara by orchestrating a murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov has not been successful, Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Monday.

    "The attempt to sour the relationship between Russia and Turkey, to prevent further rapprochement of the two countries, to trigger a new crisis, failed," Kalin said at a press briefing, referring to the murder of Karlov, shot dead on December 19 by a Turkish off-duty police officer.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in the Presidential Palace in Ankara (File)
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    In Wake of Russian Ambassador's Death, Moscow-Ankara Ties 'Should Be Fully Normalized'
    According to the spokesman, all the evidence was pointing at the participation of dissident Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen in the organization of the attack.

    On December 20, Russia sent a group of 18 representatives of the Foreign Ministry, Investigative Committee and security services to Turkey to join the investigation of the murder.

    Turkish authorities are also blaming the US-based cleric and his followers for setting up a military coup attempt that took place in Turkey on July 15.

      cast235
      This will be like dancing on the grave of the Ambassador. That was struggling to bring prosperity to Turkey and Russia.
      Best is patience. When the culprit is, are found, the AX will fall very swiftly. Problem is that Turkish foods may find new competition and even new standards in Russia. But all can be worked out.
      See Russia could still buy the Turkish products. IF not as it is, they can be re sold to other countries!!! Or use for charity.
      They GOOD. Perhaps Turkey should join the cash UNION. EEU. DITCH E.U and it's NAZI policies.
      jas
      Turkey is saying the right things, different than before. I hope they continue on this better path. I am still cautious, but there does seem to be a sincere change in their rhetoric and actions. As I think back about what Sibel Edmonds knows about US-Turkey relations, I would not be surprised if Turkey was the prize for NATO more than Syria. One of Trump's appointees was openly supportive of the overthrow attempt and guaranteed congressional backing to the coup leaders. (Michael T. McCaul) It still shocks me that no one in Congress said anything critical about that.
      peaceactivist2
      Not sure how much patience, Mr. Nice guy Putin has. Putin walk a very fine line: Unresponsive, slow in actions, try political settlement whenever possibke, etc nearly make Russia an incapable nation.
      Adrienne Adonis
      It's pretty obvious there was an attempt to create a division between Turkey and Russia. Since Turkey was distancing itself from the EU and siding itself with Russia it seems pretty obvious what the odds are that the west had something to do with the timing of Karlovs death by a Turk police officer. Erdogan got tired of the EU constantly playing around regarding Turkeys membership. Also the attempted coup on his own life did not help when he realized the west was involved in the attempted take over of his govt. so it's pretty obvious he has had it with the west. The question now becomes what is the west next move. It's pretty obvious now the west is trying to take the glory of fighting Daesh in Syria when most people already know they were arming Daesh during the whole conflict. So I'm sure the fake news media will now be promoting the west in being the heroes in the Syrian conflict against Daesh. Since the west was out played by the Russians and Assad in the Syrian conflict, look for the west to ramp up Ukraine now....... This is their only card now........
      kasivasantha
      The OBs , Merks and Hollns and the lats, pols , estons, lithus, ukis has to answer some day in the court of natural justice--i.e their conscience if they have one.
