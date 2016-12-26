Attempt to Split Turkey, Russia Over Ambassador's Murder Failed

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The attempt to drive a wedge between Moscow and Ankara by orchestrating a murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov has not been successful, Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Monday.

"The attempt to sour the relationship between Russia and Turkey, to prevent further rapprochement of the two countries, to trigger a new crisis, failed," Kalin said at a press briefing, referring to the murder of Karlov, shot dead on December 19 by a Turkish off-duty police officer.

According to the spokesman, all the evidence was pointing at the participation of dissident Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen in the organization of the attack.

On December 20, Russia sent a group of 18 representatives of the Foreign Ministry, Investigative Committee and security services to Turkey to join the investigation of the murder.

Turkish authorities are also blaming the US-based cleric and his followers for setting up a military coup attempt that took place in Turkey on July 15.