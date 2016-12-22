Register
21:47 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo ride on pick-up trucks along the government-held area of al-Ramousah bridge, Syria December 16, 2016.

    Aleppo's Liberation is a 'Major Breakthrough' Offering Hope for Peace in Syria

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    158980

    The liberation of Aleppo has not brought the devastating Syrian conflict to an end, but the victory offers hope that the crisis which has lasted since March 2011 will be resolved, Syrian journalist and international relations scholar Abbas Juma told Radio Sputnik.

    "The situation has clearly become better. The liberation of eastern Aleppo marks a major breakthrough," he said. "There are still many challenges. The situation is far from being stable. But [the victory in Aleppo] has brought hope that the conflict will be resolved."

    Buses are seen during an evacuation operation of rebel fighters and their families from rebel-held neighbourhoods in the embattled city of Aleppo on December 15, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ KARAM AL-MASRI
    'It's Shame and Disgrace' to Claim Aleppo Has Fallen Instead of Hailing Its Liberation
    These comments came in response to Tuesday's meeting, involving foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran who discussed ways to put an end to fighting in the war-torn Arab country. The three countries said that they were ready to "facilitate" the upcoming agreement which is currently negotiated between the Syrian government and the opposition. They also noted that they were ready to provide guarantees that this deal will be fully implemented.

    "We have to remember that there is diplomacy and there is reality. Sadly, these two do not always overlap," Abbas Juma warned, adding that he was optimistic about Syria's future. "I share the view expressed by many experts that the situation [in Syria] will no longer remain at an impasse. Russia, Turkey and Iran have real leverage," he said.

    The sun rises while smoke is pictured near Aleppo's historic citadel, as seen from a government-controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Hundreds Gather for Christmas Celebrations in Liberated Aleppo (VIDEO)
    The political analyst further mentioned that Russia will not leave the assassination of Ambassador Andrey Karlov without a response.

    "Terrorists will pay" for the murder of Russia's envoy to Turkey, he noted. "They will all be destroyed by hook or by crook. I am more than sure of it."

    Prominent Russian diplomat Andrey Karlov was fatally shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas, a Turkish police officer, at an art gallery exhibition in Ankara. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the attack as a terrorist act. A farewell ceremony for the Russian ambassador took place in Moscow on Thursday, with President Vladimir Putin attending.

    Related:

    Aleppo Residents Had Access to Medical Aid Throughout Conflict
    Heroes or Zeroes? Questions Raised About Upright Image of 'White Helmets'
    Aleppo Woman Recalls Atrocities at the Hands of Terrorists
    Time Running Out for Saudi Interference in Syria as New Axis Takes Charge
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Syrian conflict, Andrey Karlov, Aleppo, Syria, Iran, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Dar...
      The liberation of Aleppo is a turning point for the whole world not just Syria.

      Future historians will view Aleppo as the high water mark of the American empire. Aleppo was the rock Russia broke them on.

      Now the tide of global influence has turned taking American pollution back to their own shores.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok