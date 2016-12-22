Russia, Turkey, Iran Trying to Resolve Syrian Crisis But There is a Key Obstacle

Professor Erel Tellal of Ankara University told Sputnik that Russia and Turkey will "work increasingly more closely together" to tackle terrorism. Turkish diplomats said as much during a recent meeting with their counterparts from Russia and Iran in Moscow, he noted. The assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who was fatally shot in Ankara on Monday, has also reinforced this trend instead of disrupting it.
"This is why we can safely assume that forces behind this provocation have failed to achieve their goal," the professor said, describing Karlov's murder as a "tragic incident" and a "horrific crime."
However, Vzglyad columnist Petr Akopov pointed to several challenges on this path.
"Regardless of two extraordinary events which shook Russian-Turkish relations in the last 13 months (the Su-24 downing and the ambassador's assassination), another side of this triangle is its weakest link," he said, referring to Turkey's ties with Iran.
Akopov mentioned that these tensions were part of a larger picture. "These two civilizations have been rivals for centuries," the analyst noted, adding that even today, they have often pursued conflicting interests. Turkey aspires to become an "informal leader" of the Arab world, while Iran is trying to expand its influence on all Muslim countries, he said.
Despite the fact that Iran and Turkey do not always see eye to eye, they have a common enemy in Daesh and similar groups spreading radical ideology across the Middle East and beyond. This is why these two nations want to destroy the militants. Moreover, they also want to help Syria maintain its current borders, since the "divided or ruined" country will remain a "prime incubator" for extremists, Akopov explained.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Iran and Turkey need to keep their hearts and minds on their common goal -- Routing out the terrorist militants. In doing it, the cooperation and interaction between the two countries will breed trust and cannot else but bring greater understanding for the future to find solutions for the key areas on which they differ. Quite frankly, as Putin always emphasises and only the gist of his words repeated here, he states that global cooperation between all nations is the only way forward for a peaceful future to become a reality as it serves benefiting all countries equally. As someone said on FB here, Russia will probably be the glue, which not only brings peace to the ME, but to the world as a whole. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I think the key obstacle is zionaziism and theyre influence in the U$ political system. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia - Iran - Turkey talks have proven to be far more expensive than their American Hegemons, I think Erdogan need to handle the pressure from Obomber and OTAN in fostering closer ties with Russia and Iran towards solving the Syrian puzzle. the MSM can go to hell as the try to undermine the Russian and Syrian efforts in fighting terrorism by branding the Aleppo as fallen instead of Liberated
Such a world coming about, will not happen overnight, but it truly is an exciting prospect!
