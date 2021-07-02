Chilling Videos Show Offshore Oil Pipeline in Flames in Gulf of Mexico

A Pemex offshore oil pipeline caught fire on Friday at the Ku Maloob Zaap oil development region, with footage filmed on-site showing flames shooting from the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
According to Reuters citing an incident report shared by a source, the Pemex crew used nitrogen to control the fire in a pipeline which is used for transporting oil and gas, and a ship arrived later to close a valve in the pipeline.
"The turbomachinery of Ku Maloob Zaap's active production facilities were affected by an electrical storm and heavy rains," the incident report said.
What has already been dubbed by some netizens as a "portal to hell" can be seen on several videos showing flames raging in the sea as several firefighter ships struggle to put it out.
There were no reports of injuries or major damage after the incident and production did not appear to be severely affected.
Pemex is the Mexican state-owned oil company, with the Ku Maloob Zaap development reportedly one of its most productive regions, accounting for over 40% of its 1.68 million barrels of daily crude extraction, as noted by Reuters.
