Fire Breaks Out Near One of India's Holiest Shrines Vaishno Devi in Jammu – Video

A fire broke out in India's famous Vaishno Devi temple complex on Tuesday, prompting firemen and security officials to rush to the site.
The blaze has damaged the cash-counting room of the temple. No casualties have so far been reported. It's thought electric wiring is responsible.
Videos showing the blaze have appeared on social media.
#WATCH : Massive fire near Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, rescue operations on.— The Voice Of Liberty® (@VOLFdotTV) June 8, 2021
No report of any casualty has been received so far. #VOLFTV #VaishnoDevi #Fire #Breaking #TheVoiceOfLiberty pic.twitter.com/RA7bBVa0pJ
The local police say the situation is now under control.
All comments
Show new comments (0)