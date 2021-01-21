Brazilian President Bolsonaro Seeks Free Trade Agreement With Biden Administration - Report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday wrote to newly inaugurated Democrat US President Biden that he hoped that during the term of the latter, the two nations would seek a broad free trade agreement, Reuters reported Wednesday.
The Brazilian leader has been considered a close ally of former Republican President Donald Trump and, echoing Trump's claims of a fraudulent election, has been hesitant for weeks to publicly acknowledge Biden's victory.
Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as US president on his Twitter page.
"I congratulate Joe Biden, 46th president of the United States. The relationship between Brazil and the United States is old, solid and founded on high values, such as the defense of democracy and individual freedoms," Bolsonaro tweeted. "I remain engaged and ready to work for the prosperity of our nations and the well-being of our citizens."
Cumprimento Joe Biden como 46º Presidente dos EUA. A relação 🇧🇷 e 🇺🇸 é longa, sólida e baseada em valores elevados, como a defesa da democracia e das liberdades individuais. Sigo empenhado e pronto para trabalhar pela prosperidade de nossas nações e o bem-estar de nossos cidadãos— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 20, 2021
78-years-old Joe Biden was sworn-in on Wednesday as the 46th US president. The new president promised to concentrate on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, social injustice, as well as developing the health care system and the economy in his inaugural address.
All comments
Show new comments (0)