US Sanctions Cuba's Interior Ministry Under Global Magnitsky Act for Jailing Dissident

The US Treasury announced on Friday it had imposed new sanctions on Cuba, targeting the country's interior ministry for "serious human rights abuse." The move comes days after the US returned Cuba to the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

According to a news release, the Treasury targeted both the ministry itself and Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Álvarez Casas under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The Treasury cites the alleged torture and inhumane jailing of Cuban dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer, founder of the dissident umbrella group Patriotic Union of Cuba, which Cuba has claimed receives funding from the US State Department.

The sanctions bar "all transactions by US persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property," including "making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person."

In November 2019, the US specifically sanctioned then-Interior Minister Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo for ostensibly "arbitrarily arresting and detaining thousands of Cuban citizens and unlawfully incarcerating more than 100 political prisoners in Cuba” and claiming the Cuban government supported “gross violations of human rights in Venezuela." The move inhibited Gandarilla's ability to travel. He passed away in November 2020, according to TeleSUR, at which time Álvarez was appointed to replace him.

On Monday, the US State Department added Cuba to its list of state sponsors of terrorism, from which it was removed in 2015.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...