Register
13:59 GMT25 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez smiles during a press conference at the gate of the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 2, 2019

    Venezuelan Opposition Figure Lopez Arrives in Madrid After Fleeing Caracas, Reports Say

    © AP Photo / Martin Mejia
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107467/61/1074676115_0:250:3223:2062_1200x675_80_0_0_69ccb4c12149a60ef4c0236779283ffe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202010251080874576-venezuelan-opposition-figure-lopez-arrives-in-madrid-after-fleeing-caracas-reports-say/

    On Saturday, Leopoldo Lopez's father claimed that his son his son had left his refuge at the Spanish Embassy in Caracas "about two days ago" and crossed the border into Colombia.

    The independent Spanish news agency Efe has cited unnamed sources as saying that Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez arrived in Madrid on Sunday after he reportedly fled the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas. Both Spanish and Venezuelan government officials have yet to comment on the matter.

    Earlier in the day, Efe reported that Venezuela's Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) had started house-checking a residential building where diplomatic personnel and the Spanish security forces reside, apparently in search of Lopez.

    The report came after the opposition figure's father claimed in an interview with the AFP news agency on Saturday that his son had left the embassy "about two days ago" and crossed the border into Colombia on Friday.

    He added that his son was on his way to the Spanish capital Madrid, where he allegedly plans to be reunited with his wife and three children.

    Handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a video conference meeting with international media correspondents, at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, on May 6, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / Marcelo Garcia/Venezuelan Presidency
    Maduro: Guaido Hammered Out Venezuela Coup at the White House in February
    Lopez had been staying at Spanish Ambassador Jesus Silva's residence in the Venezuelan capital since 30 April 2019, after an attempted uprising against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

    In 2014, the opposition figure was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was charged with being responsible for mass protests earlier that year which claimed the lives of more than 40 people.

    The 49-year-old has been under house arrest since the summer of 2017, but last year he was released by supporters of Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido.

    A Venezuelan court then issued an arrest warrant for Lopez, saying that he had violated the terms of his house arrest and that he should serve the remainder of his 14-year sentence in prison, something that promoted Lopez to seek refuge at the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas.

    The political situation in Venezuela derailed in January 2019 when then-Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president, gathering a short-lived public protest.

    The United States and several other countries have sided with Guaido, while Russia and China, among other nations, have stood by the legitimacy of the incumbent president, Nicholas Maduro, who slammed Guaido as a US puppet.

    Related:

    Guaido's Aides Resign After Facing Charges of Botched Invasion of Venezuela - Reports
    Lawyer Claims Self-Proclaimed Venezuelan President Guaido Has Right Over Gold Stored in UK
    Venezuela Considers New US Sanctions Against Maduro as Aggression
    Venezuela Aims to Overcome Effects of US Sanctions With New Legislation, Maduro Says
    Tags:
    opposition, refuge, embassy, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Leopoldo Lopez, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse