Register
00:53 GMT24 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, talks to the media as he takes part in a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela March 10, 2020

    Members of Guaido's National Assembly Dip Into COVID-19 Fund While Residents 'Starve', Report Claims

    © REUTERS / Carlos Jasso
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107907/31/1079073125_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_f1a70c1d015f6b6ad8505b62e1f2ceba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202004241079073128-members-of-guaidos-national-assembly-dip-into-covid-19-fund-while-residents-starve-report-claims/

    The National Assembly of Venezuela passed legislation last week setting up an $80 million 'Liberation Fund' which includes special bonuses for the healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.

    Venezuela's opposition lawmakers have reportedly paid themselves $5,000 from a payout meant for the nation's doctors and nurses engaged in battle with the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the Associated Press

    The legislation, passed by the National Assembly and envisaging the so-called Liberation Fund, was supposed to be an achievement for Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed president, Juan Guaido. However, no accurate details of the new measure have been revealed, with Guaido only saying 17 percent of the announced $80 million would be reportedly spent on "defence and strengthening of the national legislative power and the social protection of its members". No further explanation or elaboration has followed.

    The compensation that two lawmakers and three Guaido aides allegedly assigned for themselves is characterized as a 'stipend' that would cover unpaid legislative work they have done since 2015, when President Nicholas Maduro cut funding to the legislature. They also noted that payments of $1,000 a month, spread out over five years of legislative sessions, is "far less than what lawmakers earn across other parts of Latin America".

    This comes amid Guaido promoting three $100 monthly bonuses to an estimated 60,000 nurses and doctors who are in the fight against COVID-19, just after the legislation passed.

    "The dictatorship has billions of our dollars sequestered but we, with less than 0.01% of what they have, can do a lot more", Guaido said, announcing his plan.

    Economist Francisco Rodriguez, formerly with the nation's National Assembly, told AP that, despite welcoming good salaries for legislative workers, he would prefer it if the government would first begin with Venezuelans who are suffering the most from the country's economic collapse.

    "It's deeply disturbing that legislators would be willing to approve a generous compensation package for themselves without having yet found the time to discuss how they can use the funds at their disposal to help Venezuelans now living on the verge of starvation," said Rodriguez.

    Currently, there are 298 confirmed coronavirus cases in Venezuela with 10 fatalities, according to data collated by the Johns Hopkins University.

    The political situation in Venezuela derailed in January 2019 after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president. Several countries, including the US, endorsed him as Venezuela's leader and urged the incumbent president, Maduro, to step down.

    Besides, the Trump administration recently imposed sanctions on the country, blocking $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's national oil and gas company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), and its subsidiaries.

    Maduro, backed by Russia, China and other countries, slammed the sanctions as efforts to destroy the sovereignty of Venezuela and seize its fossil fuel assets, said to be the largest in the world. The embattled Maduro has characterized Guaido as a "US puppet", and accused the White House of orchestrating a coup in the country.

    Related:

    Venezuela Expects Further COVID-19 Humanitarian Aid Shipment From Russia – Caracas
    Despite US Sanctions, Sick Neighbours, Venezuela Still Has Less Than 200 COVID-19 Cases: Here’s Why
    Venezuela Received From Russia Second Batch of Tests to Diagnose Coronavirus
    Tags:
    Juan Guaido, Venezuela, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse