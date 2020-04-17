Mexican Lake Mysteriously Turns Red, Prompts Speculation About 'Rivers of Blood' Biblical Prophecy

The increased concentration of sodium, unusual bacteria, gunpowder chemicals and the result of a mysterious night encounter were mentioned among the possible reasons why the local lake in Chichimequillas, Fresnillo municipality in Mexico suddenly turned pink on Monday, according to Imagen outlet.
#Entérate #Zacatecas— Pórtico MX (@porticoomx) April 14, 2020
Se pintó de rosa la laguna de Chichimequillas. 😵😵
Protección Civil de Fresnillo realizaron revisiones y levantamiento de muestras, se espera el resultado de la investigación pic.twitter.com/TGYyOjiDn1
According to local reports, the citizens of municipality heard some “rumbling” sounds during the night, only to find out in the morning that the lagoon has turned reddish. Following investigation from local authorities, chemicals used to create gunpowder were detected in the water but the Director of State Coordination and Civil Protection Antonio Caldera Alaniz said that further tests were needed to explain what had caused the water to change its colour.
“The third angel poured out his bowl on the rivers and springs of water, and they became blood”, the prophecy predicted.
Meanwhile, the surrounding flora and fauna have reportedly remained unharmed by the changes, with the National Water Commission in Conagua continuing tests to determine the cause of the occurrence and to ascertain whether the water can be used by local residents.
All comments
Show new comments (0)