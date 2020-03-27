The End of Humanity? Bats Dropping Dead in Israel, Signalling 'Biblical Prophecy'

Some studies earlier suggested that the new coronavirus had been caused by bats, and although this theory has not been confirmed, Israeli media has suggested that that the recent mysterious deaths of the nocturnal creatures could have come as a punishment for the onset of global disease or as a sign of something even more dreadful.

Swarms of dead bats with no physical signs of trauma were spotted across Israel, raising questions and fears about the end-of-days omen.

The photos of the dead creatures lying in Gan Leumi Park in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan were first shared by Adi Moskowitz on Facebook, who asked for an explanation to the mysterious phenomenon. Similar photos and videos were published by some other users in neighbouring cities, according to Breaking Israel News, which was suspicious of the death plague among bats and even linked it to a biblical prophecy about the end of humanity as it is.

“I will sweep away man and beast; I will sweep away the birds of the sky And the fish of the sea. I will make the wicked stumble, And I will destroy mankind From the face of the earth —declares Hashem”, says Zephaniah 1:3, which was used by Breaking Israel News website to explain the mysterious development.

Several social media users and experts have suggested that the reason for the happening could have either been unusually cold weekends, or recently installed 5G technologies nearby, but these theories have remained unconfirmed.

Thousands of bats found dead in Israel.. remember Zephania 1:3 I will sweep away man and beast; I will sweep away the birds of the sky and the fish of the sea.

“I will make the wicked stumble and I will destroy mankind from the face of the Earth.” — Indomitable K (@KarithiIndomit1) March 27, 2020

Bats dropping dead out of the sky in Israel. They believe this is a sign of the end times. Are we ? Maybe we are. — Jk317 (@Jk3177) March 26, 2020

For some time now, bats have been speculated to be a reason for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has taken lives of more than 25,000 people so far. Although this has not been confirmed by scientists who have argued that the virus circulating in bats is still very different from what has been seen in the human outbreak, some believers suggested that the death plague among bats could have come as a punishment from God for staring the global health crisis.