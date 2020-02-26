Brazil Confirms 1st Case of Coronavirus in Latin America - Health Ministry

The new coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, was first registered in central China in late December and has since spread to some 30 countries, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare a global health emergency.

The Brazilian Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday the first case of the coronavirus in Latin America.

According to Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, the case involves a 61-year-old man who recently visited Italy, the epicentre of an outbreak in the European country.

The official added that the country's authorities are tracking 20 suspected cases of the coronavirus and have taken all necessary measure to tackle the epidemic prior to its arrival in Brazil.

The country's Health Ministry first voiced their suspicions about a potential coronavirus case on Tuesday. The man's test results were sent for a repeat verification.

Earlier in the day, France's senior health director Jerome Salomon reported the first death of a Frenchman in the country from the coronavirus, while Greece reported the first case of the infection.