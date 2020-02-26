Greece Reportedly Registers Its First Coronavirus Case

Earlier in the day, the French health authorities reported the first fatal case from coronavirus after a 60-year-old Frenchman died at the Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital in Paris overnight.

Another European country has fallen victim to the coronavirus since a 38-year-old Greek woman who had travelled from an area of northern Italy has been diagnosed as being infected with the virus.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus, the Greek government has issued a decree that stipulates temporary travel bans to and from countries with a large number of infections and the shutdown of "indoor public gathering areas" such as schools, places of worship, cinemas, theatres, sports halls.

"We are ready to do whatever is necessary to protect public health," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

The day before, authorities of several European countries, namely Austria, Croatia and Switzerland confirmed first cases of people infected with the coronavirus in their countries.

