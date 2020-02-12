Register
01:28 GMT12 February 2020
    Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, arrives at the Simon Bolivar international airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela February 11, 2020

    Videos: Guaidó Confronted by Protesters Chanting ‘Murderer’ Upon Return to Venezuela

    © REUTERS / Fausto Torrealba
    Latin America
    Juan Guaidó did not appear to receive a warm welcome from Venezuelan citizens upon his return to the country on Tuesday, as he was confronted by waves of protesters who voiced their displeasure with the opposition leader.

    Guaidó gleefully announced that he had touched down in Caracas, Venezuela, on February 11 following a weeks-long international tour in which he met with several world leaders.

    “I bring the commitment of the free world, willing to help us recover Democracy and Freedom,” he said in a Tuesday social media post. “A new moment begins that will not admit setbacks and that needs us all doing what we have to do. The time has arrived.”

    While his return to the country appeared to go smoothly judging from his personal social media account, the actual situation was much more chaotic - and literally messy - for Guaidó, as evidenced by videos of the scene shared by his detractors online.

    Another video showed Guaidó being confronted around the same time as his photo-op for his personal Twitter post shown above.

    Even outside the airport, Guaidó was met by a large group of protesters who chanted “asesino,” which translates to “murderer” in English.

    Venezuelan media outlet “Misión Verdad” said that demonstrators were calling Guaidó a murderer due to the broad economic sanctions leveled against Venezuela by the US in August 2017 and January 2019. According to an April 2019 report from the Center for Economic and Policy Research, US sanctions were responsible for “40,000 deaths from 2017–2018” in Venezuela.

    Guaidó departed Venezuela on January 19 and began his international tour in Bogota, Colombia, where he met with President Iván Duque and flouted a travel ban placed on him by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government. Since January 2019, Guaidó has maintained that Maduro’s government is illegitimate and that he is the rightful “interim president” of the country. While the US and roughly 50 other countries support his claims, three-quarters of the globe does not, and Maduro remains firmly in power a year later.

    Guaidó then went on to Europe, where he was met by demonstrators who called for the so-called leader to be put on trial “for having attempted to overthrow the democratically elected government” in Caracas.

    He also delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, before traveling to North America to visit both Canada and the US.

    US President Donald Trump, who was then still caught up in an impeachment trial in the US Senate, was able to get bipartisan support when he introduced Guaidó as his special guest during his State of the Union address earlier this month.

