07:20 GMT +323 January 2020
    The sign of the World Economic Forum, WEF, is displayed at an entrance door at the congress center at the eve of the meeting in Davos, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

    Geopolitics, Technology and Climate Change: What to Expect from Day 3 of Davos Forum

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    As the third day of the 50th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum kicked off in the Swiss resort village of Davos, more than 3,000 high-ranking officials are about to discuss a range of topics, prioritizing economic, geopolitical and environmental challenges.

    The day will include special addresses from a number of high-profile speakers, including Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy, and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, will also be holding a separate Q and A event, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, will be holding a press conference.

    Another address will be delivered by Juan Guaidó, who came to Davos despite the travel ban imposed by President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro. Guaidó had illegally declared himself interim president of Venezuela almost a year ago, sparking the political crisis in the country. The United States, followed by several European and Latin American countries, has supported Guaido while other countries including Russia, China, Cuba, and Turkey, have insisted that Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela. 

    Another key topic to be discussed will be Brexit: risks of an economic recession, navigating Brexit, trade uncertainty and reforming economic policy measures will be among the topics discussed by European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Roberto Gualtieri, DHL Group CEO Frank Appel and Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing.

    The schedule also includes two agenda-setting meetings: “The strategic priorities for Saudi Arabia's G20 presidency in 2020” and “The Future of NATO.” The first one will include speakers from Saudi Arabia, including Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as well as Børge Brende, the President of the World Economic Forum. The NATO meeting will feature NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Italy’s Minister for European Affairs Vincenzo Amendola.

    Several meetings will be dedicated to the fourth industrial revolution and the use of technology in the modern age: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is going to hold a conversation on unlocking inclusive economic growth and equitable globalization through technological progress, while Maxim Oreshkin, who was recently replaced as Minister for Economic Development during the shift of the Russian government on January 15, will be among speakers during the “Russian National AI Strategy and the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” Oreshkin will also be the key speaker during a talk on the global impact of EU-Russia relations.

    And last, but not least, climate change resumes being among the most discussed topics. A carbon-neutral future, climate risks, effective management of ocean protection and environmentally friendly tourism will be among the priorities discussed by the world leaders. The talk entitled “The Disposable Society,” addressing how businesses, industries and civil society can reorient economic incentives to shift to a circular economy and generate less garbage will conclude the third day of the World Economic Forum.

    NATO, Juan Guaidó, Maxim Oreshkin, Angela Merkel, Switzerland, World Economic Forum in Davos, Davos World Economic Forum, Davos Economic Forum, Davos
    Votre message a été envoyé!
