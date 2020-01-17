Guatemala President Announces Suspension of Diplomatic Ties With Venezuela - Report

Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei vowed earlier he would cut off political relationship with Caracas after his inauguration in January 2020, recognizing instead the authority of self-proclaimed interim Venezuela's president Juan Guaido.

Giammattei announced Thursday the official break in relations with the Government of Venezuela and the complete shutdown of the Guatemalan diplomatic mission in Venezuela, the state-run Guatemalan media reported.

Guatemala is a member of the Lima Group, which was established in 2017 in a bid to settle political turmoil in Venezuela. In January 2019, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust constitutionally-elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power. The United States and several other western countries have sided with Guaido, while Russia and China, among other nations, have been supporting Maduro.

Maduro has accused Washington of trying to overthrow his government to get hold of Venezuelan oil assets and dubbed his rival Guaido "Washington's puppet". The Trump administration has imposed several rounds of tough economic restrictions and sanctions targeting Venezuela's energy sector, economy, and senior officials, thus suffocating further deplorable economic stance of the Bolivarian Republic.

Guaido supporters attempted to orchestrate a state coup in April 2019 by taking protesters to the streets across Venezuela and instigating disorder. The attempt eventually failed.

After several months of apparent lull, the political unrest took another turn in early January, when the National Assembly elected Luis Parra to replace opposition leader Guaido as its speaker while the latter did not attend the vote unable to access the cordoned parliament building.

Opposition lawmakers did not agree with Parra’s appointment, insisting that Juan Guaido, must remain in the post. The International Contact Group on Venezuela, which includes the United Kingdom, Germany and several other states, did not recognize the appointment of Parra either.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW