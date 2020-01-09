Venezuela Will Hold Drills Focused on Protecting Cities Next Month

CARACAS (Sputnik) – Venezuela will hold its first military drills of 2020 from 15-16 February, which will be aimed at enhancing the defenses of the country's cities, President Nicolas Maduro said.

“I want to announce that we will hold special drills involving all kinds of weapons and all armed forces … from 15-16 February”, Maduro said.

The President added that the drills would focus on the protection of the country’s cities.

On Monday, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams announced that the United States is looking at potentially applying additional sanctions in Venezuela to put more pressure on the Maduro government.

Venezuela has been suffering from severe political crisis since January 2019 when Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, illegally declared himself interim president in a bid to remove re-elected Maduro from power. Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet, working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela’s natural resources.