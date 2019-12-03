Man Accused of Planning Attack on Brazilian President Arrested - Police

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) – Brazil’s law enforcement have arrested a man accused of plotting an attack on President Jair Bolsonaro, the country’s federal police has announced.

The man was arrested on 29 November after "posting photos and videos of an alleged plan that sought to attack the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro," the Federal Police of Brazil said in a Monday statement.

On 29 November, Bolsonaro was on a visit to the School of Sergeants of Arms (ESA) in the town of Tres Coracoes in southeastern Brazil.

The suspect worked at the sergeants’ school. If proved guilty, he could face between three and ten years in prison.

On 29 November, the day of the arrest, Bolsonaro blamed Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio for supporting nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that, as the Brazilian leader put it, are responsible for the fires in the Amazon.

Earlier in November, the prosecutor’s office of Rio de Janeiro launched a fresh corruption probe involving Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of President Jair Bolsonaro, on charges of forging documents for illicit enrichment.